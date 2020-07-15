New developments in 48-year-old murder case of Nancy Anderson

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Crimestoppers have released new information about the murder of a 19-year-old woman in January, 1972.

Nancy Anderson had been living in Hawaii for only two months before she was found stabbed to death in her Waikiki apartment on Aloha Drive.

Honolulu Police Department investigators worked with Parabon Nano Labs, a DNA Technology company based in Virginia that specializes in advanced DNA analysis services.

They used a process called phenotyping, which allows investigators to predict the physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

Officials say that the sketch is of what the person of interest would look like at 25 years old, with a body mass index of 22, but is not an exact replica.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

