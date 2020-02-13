New delineators to be installed on King Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New traffic delineators will be installed on King Street on February 15.

The delineators will help protect artwork painted on the road by multiple volunteer organizations, including students at Farrington High School. The art was installed to increase pedestrian visibility, shorten crossing distances and reduce the speed of turning vehicles.

The delineators will be installed from 8 to 10 a.m. at the corners of Haka and North King Streets, and along the South King Street bike lane.