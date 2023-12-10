HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health released new data showing elevated levels of toxic substances on Maui.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This includes arsenic, lead, cobalt, and copper in wildfire ash collected in Lahaina.

The DOH said the ash was collected in November from 100 Lahaina properties.

Officials urge residents to take precautionary measures in impacted areas and avoid exposure to ash or dust.

They suggest wearing personal protective equipment and frequent handwashing.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Officials said the ash and debris will be removed next year by the Army Corps of engineers.