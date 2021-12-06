New dance studio opening in Kauai offering beginner classes for all ages

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new dance studio is opening in Kauai and unlike most studios, this studio will have classes for all ages and all skill types.

Opening a dance studio that offers a variety of classes is something that is important to pro-dancer Amanda Tanigawa who believes it’s never too late to start dancing.

“I have been a dancer for my entire life,” said Tanigawa. “I have been a professional dancer since I was 17 and I feel old now, so it’s been a long time but when I moved to Kauai, my husband was born and raised here in Kaui, and when we had our daughter, we knew we wanted to be here.”

Tanigawa said her family moved to Kauai in 2016, and now in 2021, she said she had enough money, time, and faith to open her very own studio called Dance Fusion.

“We chose the title Dance Fusion for a really specific reason,” said Tanigawa. “We really wanted it to be a fusion of all dance styles for all ages and all groups.”

Tanigawa said she wanted to bring new dance styles to this island. She said she and her team are all about combining dance and fitness together.

According to Tanigawa she hired on a variety of skilled teachers who specialize in different dance styles.

Kellie Hatto is one of the teachers Tanigawa brought on. Hatto said she teaches ballet and is excited for what is to come.

“I think my two favorite classes are the littles and the teenagers,” said Hatto. “I love watching their progression and just becoming strong and beautiful individuals.”

But these classes aren’t just for kids and Hatto said they will offer a lot more than just ballet.

According to Tanigawa they will be looking to hold hip hop, line dancing, and even salsa classes for entry level dancers of all ages.

“We have had quite a few adults ask us if they can take beginner classes,” said Tanigawa. “I even got my mom to get in a class and she is not a dancer at all, and she is coming! So, that’s what we want.”

Dance Fusion is located at 4504 Kukui Street Suite 204 Kapa’a, HI 96746. Classes start this week. To check out the different times and classes offered, click here.