HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new COVID vaccine has arrived in the islands and will soon be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices. Health officials say it is one of three vaccines to consider to avoid getting seriously ill.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The state Department of Health says there was a surge of three respiratory illnesses last year, COVID, the flu, and RSV, which led to hospitals getting overwhelmed. And the CDC says that could happen again this year.

“So getting vaccines, getting vaccinated against all three is actually the best way to reduce the chance of having a peak convergence, where we see a really big surge in respiratory illness that could overwhelm hospitals,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, state epidemiologist with DOH.

Doctors say you can take all three vaccines at the same time. But it’s probably best to space them out about a week apart.

“just like every time you get a vaccine you get some fatigue and the arm is sore. I’d recommend spreading it out, but could you theoretically do them all at the same time? You could,” said Dr. Tony Trpkovski, owner of Niu Health.

The new COVID vaccine targets the latest variant that’s been causing an uptick in cases. Only one dose is required. It’s recommended for everyone six months or older. Medical insurance will cover the cost. For those without insurance, there’s something called a Bridge Access Program that will pay for it.

Officials say if you recently had COVID, you should wait at least three months before getting the vaccine.

“The idea being that when you’ve had a recent infection, it probably was with the current circulating strain. That’s why you got it recently. And so your natural immunity will also provide some protection,” said Dr. Kemble.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Doctors add that it’s good to take all three vaccines if you are over 60 years old or have any chronic health conditions, in order to avoid getting hospitalized.