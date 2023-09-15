HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new COVID shot has arrived in the islands and will soon be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

Health officials said it is one of the three shots to consider to avoid getting seriously ill.

The State department of health said there was a surge of three respiratory illnesses last year COVID, the flu and RSV, which led to hospitals getting overwhelmed, and the CDC said that could happen this year.

“So getting vaccines, getting vaccinated against all three is actually the best way to reduce the chance of having a peak convergence where we see a really big surge in respiratory illness that could overwhelm hospitals,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

The new COVID shot targets the latest variant that’s been causing an uptick in cases.

Only one dose is required. It’s recommended for everyone six months or older.

Medical insurance will cover the cost.

For those without insurance, there’s something called bridge access program that will pay for it.