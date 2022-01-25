New composting site, kupuna disaster kits and a new fern lab are asking for funding in Kauai county

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents on Kauai can have a say in how the Office of Economic (OED) offers innovation grants for fiscal year 2022.

According to the county these grants can provide up to $50,000 in funding for projects that generate short-term and long-term economic growth and diversification on Kauai.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

These grants are meant to support new programs or projects that advance innovation by identifying and solving problems in areas of sustainability and conversion, business, agriculture, technology, workforce development, arts and culture and more.

If interested, OED is asking those to review the proposals for the Innovation Grants and provide feedback.

You can submit comments on the projects, show support for a specific organization and advocate for the proposals you want to see get funding.

OED said public feedback will be factored into the scoring as part of the selection process.

For example, one applicant is asking for funding for a new compost development.

They say the 2016 Kauai landfill waste characterization found that almost 1/3 of the landfill was organics and food waste.

They believe getting funding to have a compost development will help eliminate food waste and bring down greenhouse gas.

Another applicant is asking to get funding to grow mango trees in a high-density tunnel house.

This applicant said it’s working to expand a project already in existence and wants to expand by growing more mango trees allowing for multiple mango seasons.

One applicant is asking for funding to create kupuna disaster resilience kits.

The applicant quoted a study from the Kauai Emergency Preparedness Final Report from 2018 where it states only 14% of households had a two-week supply of non-perishable food and water.

They said kupuna over the age of 65 make up to 20% of the population in Kauai county and are the most vulnerable in a disaster event.

If they receive the funding, 170 kupuna who are most at-risk will receive a kit by June 1, the official start to hurricane season.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

To view the full list of projects asking for funding and to give your opinion on what you would like to see get funded click right here.