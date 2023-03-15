A photo shows Kuni Frabrics which is in the area set for development in Moʻiliʻili on Wednesday, March 14, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are lots of changes coming to Moʻiliʻili as several new commercial developments rise from the ashes of a local strip of shops that have been closed.

Several long-time local businesses are closing their doors to make way for a new commercial development.

The building that is owned by Central Pacific Bank that houses Siam Imports, Kuni Island Fabrics and FedEx is set to be torn down.

Siam Imports is the type of store where you want to see, feel and hear the products in person, shopping for some of the items online would not do it justice. But the owner Kevin Castillo said it might be his only option.

Castillo said, “Unfortunately here, the bank had purchased the property and it’s going to be building a bank here, so it’s going to displace all three of the small businesses plus FedEx.”

Honolulu County records show Central Pacific Bank is the owner of the property.

The Kuni Island Fabrics owner said she will retire once they close up shop in a month. Meanwhile, the Le Flowers owner Candice Le said she will remain open for as long as she can, but will not try to find a new location.

Le said, “I’m ok, my landlord has been really great so we understand it’s a one-story here and things are building up.”

The shop owners said they will miss their customers and talk about how rare it is nowadays to have three local shops side by side that have remained open for more than 20 years.

Castillo said, “Quite a unique situation and kind of if you look around I don’t think that’s easy to find actually anywhere on the island here, especially the way the small businesses have been going out with different circumstances.”

The shops have not gotten a definite date for when they need to move out.

But for Rocki RoAne, who is a sewing teacher at Kuni Island Fabrics, these shops are more than just the goods they sell, it is about the people she has met along the way.

RoAne said, “Change is good but sometimes when you get older you don’t like change you want things to stay the same. In this instance, I wish this could stay the same.”

A Central Pacific Bank spokesperson said construction is tentatively scheduled to begin next year and be completed in 2026. They said they are working with tenants to accommodate their needs.