Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new, local and women-owned comedy club has found a home in the heart of Kakaako. Stand Up Honolulu opened their doors on May 26 at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights.

“After the past few years of this crazy pandemic, we just want to focus on bringing laughter to everyone and helping the community while we do it,” said Christine Tooher, co-owner and CEO of Stand Up Honolulu. “It’s Good Vibes Only here.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Tooher co-owns the business with Pepper Lamb who’s also a local comedian. Together, they wanted to create a space that was dedicated to comedy. There was an empty void in the market that they hoped to fill.

“While there may have been comedy shows around the island at different bars and restaurants, there was no actual comedy club here on the island that locals and tourists alike could attend a show at,” Tooher explained.

Stand Up Honolulu partners with various 501(c)(3) organizations to produce full comedy weekends. A portion of all shows goes directly to charity.

“We found this as a win-win situation,” said Tooher. “We are able to provide a safe space for consistent comedy, while making a contribution to the community.”

Tooher and Lamb worked in radio at Salem Media before opening Stand Up Honolulu. For over 11 years, Tooher served as a business manager there, and Lamb worked as an on-air host and show producer.

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

So far, business has been progressing each week. Their goal is to provide a mix of local talent, and eventually, host performers from all over the world. When they’re not entertaining small crowds, the space can be rented out for business meetings, seminars and other small scale gatherings.

“We just need to get the word out there that we are open and ready to make people laugh,” said Tooher.

This weekend’s lineup includes headliner local comedian Daryl Bonilla. People can buy tickets at the door for $20 or reserve online with service fees. There’s also the option to reserve tables and a VIP couch section.

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

Stand Up Honolulu is located at 575 Cooke St. where it holds comedy and poetry nights. (Courtesy: Christine Tooher)

SHOW HOURS

Comedy Shows — Thursday through Saturday nights. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday nights. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. Thursday Night Open Mic Stand Up Comedy — Follows the feature show. Starts at 9:30 p.m.

— Follows the feature show. Starts at 9:30 p.m. Sunday Night Soul Sessions — A mix of poetry with a live DJ. Doors open at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

If you’re interested in reserving tickets, performing as a comedian or poet, or if you have a nonprofit interested in a fundraising collaboration, click here.