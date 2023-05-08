HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several streets will be repaved as part of a project originally scheduled to begin today.

City officials said that the project has been pushed back until the end of the month but once it does start, drivers can expect some added time in their commutes.

Some of the roads going through downtown like Bishop and King streets are in need of some repairs.

“I wouldn’t ride it at night because there’s just too many cracks and bumps and stuff like that, I think it needs to be smoothed out,” said bicyclist Gage Swenson.

The city will be doing road rehab in the urban core from repaving and new street markings to adjusting manhole covers and reconstructing concrete curbs and gutters.

“We are going to be working in the area be cautious and hopefully by the end of the year they will have newly paved streets,” said Haku Milles from the Department of Design and Construction.

It’s work scheduled to begin Monday but I’m told it’s likely to begin in a couple of weeks due to administrative delays.

“There are some minor details that haven’t been worked out with the contractor and so they’re not able to initially break ground or start work until those get worked out,” said Milles.

Whenever the city plans road re-pavement it does it alongside the city’s transportation services Complete Streets. An initiative to make the streets more walkable and bicycle friendly.

The city’s Complete Streets Administrator Renee Espiau said plans for updating streets in downtown started about five years ago.

Espiau said, “Certainly one of the big themes was growing and expanding our protected bikeway network, we actually do not have good bike facilities downtown, they kind of drop off line once you kind of reach the government center.”

Complete Streets improvements currently taking place at Kekaulike Mall in Chinatown and now the repaving of the downtown roads is a start to extending the city’s bike lanes.

“Some of these projects like extending the King Street, protective bike lane, adding bike lanes on Richards connecting to the bike lane on Alakea as well as some work on punchbowl would really expand that network, expand that Complete Streets efforts into the urban core,” said Travis Counsell Hawaii Bicycling League executive director.

The road work is scheduled to go into the fall.

