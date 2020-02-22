New cat cafe “Popoki + Tea” opens in Kaimukī

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Popoki + Tea is a cat cafe located in the historic Kaimukī neighborhood in Honolulu, Hawai‘i.

Here, you can grab a bottle of milk tea, iced tea, or coffee, and hang out with our adoptable rescue cats in our cat lounge.

Popoki + Tea is a place for positivity, wellness and love.

It’s a refuge: for humans, from the stressors of modern daily life; and for cats, who have been rescued or abandoned.

Cats live here until they find their forever homes—however long it takes.

For all available services and all the information, go to www.popokiandtea.com.