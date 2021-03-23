New call center aims to simplify COVID-19 vaccination registration process for kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new service is making it easier for Oahu seniors who are not comfortable with the online registration process to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health announced a new service on Tuesday to help those 65 and older above navigate the registration process, secure appointments and arrange for transportation to a vaccination provider for kupuna who need it.

DOH says the call center is designed to help coordinate vaccines for kupuna who have limited access to technology and face language barriers.

“Kupuna make up a significant percentage of our state’s total population, and the Executive Office on Aging and our Policy Advisory Board on Elderly Affairs have been tireless advocates of vaccination access for our kupuna,” said Caroline Cadirao, Director of the state’s Executive Office on Aging. “We’ve listened to concerns and insights from the community, leveraged the expertise of our partners, and came up with this solution. It speaks to the power of collaboration.”

“The Department of Health alone cannot implement all of the different aspects of the state’s multi-faceted vaccination plan,” said Health Director Dr. Libby Char. “The best ideas are coming from our community partners. We are grateful for those who are deeply committed to kupuna, who recognized their needs, and found a solution to fill this need.”

Seniors or family caregivers can simply call 2-1-1 to begin the registration process. Aloha United Way’s (AUW) 2-1-1 team of about 20 trained specialists and supervisors is responsible for the initial intake process. Information is then securely transferred to the St. Francis Healthcare System call center team which will follow up with kupuna who have called AUW’s 2-1-1 within 24 to 48 hours.

St. Francis will then help these kupuna schedule a convenient vaccination date, time and location, depending upon availability of vaccine doses.

“National trends show that vaccine accessibility improves when a convenient, central intake phone number is the backbone,” said Lisa Kimura, AUW’s vice president of community impact. “AUW’s 2-1-1 helpline is a natural fit for this effort because we already provide essential information to Hawai‘i residents of all ages who need local resources like medical care, food banks, legal assistance, and more. We also have language translation services on stand-by so that language is not a barrier for those who call.”

The kupuna call center, operated by 2-1-1, will receive calls seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Translation services are also available.