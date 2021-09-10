New cage-free doggy daycare in Kaka’ako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Life can be a challenge nowadays striving to find that normalcy in our daily routine, let alone trying to take care of our furry friends as well.

So why not find a lifestyle designed with your pups in mind?

We are here at Paradise Pups Hawaii in Kaka’ako, a brand new doggy daycare that just opened in August.

To find out more, we are here with its owner, Anna Salazar.

What do you offer at Paradise Pups Hawaii?

“We currently offer doggy daycare and boarding and then hopefully by the end of the year, doggy grooming as well,” said Salazar.

With other day cares out there, what makes you guys unique and special?

“I like to say we’re different because we see our customers as a family and that we see their puppies, their loved ones, as our babies as well,” said Salazar.

“You know, we want to cater to them the way their owners care to them.”

When owners and pups were together for so long during the COVID pandemic but now leaving them in a day care when they are getting back out there, what are the benefits for a puppy leaving them in your day care?

“There are a lot of benefits for all sorts of puppies,” said Salazar.

“If they have anxiety, then we’re there to love on them, to cater on them for their ever-needs. If they have a lot of energy, we’re there to play with them 24/7. If they just need for someone to watch over them, we’re there for them too.”

And speaking of the coronavirus pandemic, in the midst of a pandemic, starting a brand new business is a very great accomplishment, so congratulations.

How did that come about and where did you come from to lead you to this place now?

“So, I came from five years of doggy daycare experience,” said Salazar.

“And with that, I thought I was going to move on. But someone offered to help me build my own, my own little baby. And I was like, alright, why not? Because I love what I do, and this is what I wanted to do. So I just went for it and now we’re here.”

Paradise Pups Hawaii is open every day except Sundays.

If you are interested in bringing your puppy here, there is a meet and greet process to make sure that this daycare is the perfect fit for your puppy.

Of course, daycare and boarding is offered with grooming soon to come.

And what’s more, they are located directly across the street from Kaka’ako Pet Hospital.

For all the information, click here.