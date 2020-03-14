New butterfly exhibit open at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Join Pearlridge Center with their own butterfly exhibit, featuring hundreds of locally raised living monarch butterflies flitting about amidst their favorite island flora.

The exhibit’s docents will share information on the life cycle of these beautiful insects, then visitors can enjoy the creatures – as a butterfly, chrysalis or even an egg – first-hand through a self-guided tour.

All guests will have the opportunity to feed a butterfly.

And if you are lucky and stand very, very still, one may land gently on your head or your shoulder.

Admission is $5 per person; keiki under 2 years of age are free with a paying adult.

On Sundays, all active-duty military, as well as those who serve in the Reserves or National Guard and their dependents (with military I.D.) will enjoy a $1 discount.

From Monday, March 9 through Sunday, April 19.

Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.; Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mauka Center Court.

For more information, check out www.pearlridgeonline.com and www.sharingthebutterflyexperience.com.