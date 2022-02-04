New business in Aiea calls itself Hawaii’s first multi-sport simulator: Here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you’re a serious golfer or have never golfed in your life, a new business in Aiea wants you to stop by to check out its state-of-the-art golf simulators that allow users to play over 100 of the best golf courses across the world… all from the comfort of one room.

Golf Box combines sports, entertainment and technology for a family-friendly experience. Co-owner Derek Chinen says it’s Hawaii’s first multi-sport simulator.

“I’m an avid golfer and love the sport. We thought Hawaii deserved something new and fun, so we opened Golf Box,” Chinen said.

The 25-year-old was a business development executive at a Hawaii water company before opening Golf Box on Dec. 18, 2021. He adds that another reason for going this route is because locals have limited entertainment options, especially at night.

“Most activities are catered towards tourists,” he explained. “There has also been an explosion of new golfers since the pandemic that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”

Chinen says business so far has been great, and they get a variety of people — from keiki to kupuna — who come in to experience the new technology.

“Because we’re not just golf,” said Chinen. “We have something for everyone, every age, and every experience level. Because of that, we see lots of families and throw lots of birthday parties both for kids and adults!”

If you’re not a golfer, you can still have fun with the other sport simulations, which include baseball, hockey, soccer, footgolf, frisbee golf, bowling, dodgeball and Wild West shooter. You can score penalty kicks on virtual goalies and hit home runs against virtual pitchers… all with real soccer balls and baseball bats.

“People can expect excitement, laughter, and competitiveness while playing nine different sports,” said Chinen. “No matter your age, athletic ability, or fitness level, anyone can enjoy themselves at Golf Box.”

Golf Box is located at 98-023 Hekaha Street, Suite 211, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight. On Sundays, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A second location is tentatively planned to open at Ka Makana Aliʻi this spring.