HONOLULU (KHON2) — It happened in the middle of a birthday party — a pipe burst at the Keiki Kingdom after Sunday’s downpour.

“Our water when it rains it goes through one big pipe and the pipe kind of just burst because it was sudden downpour so we have our contractor right now they are actually replacing the pipe with a PVC pipe so it shouldn’t in the future,” said Peter Wang, Keiki Kingdom CEO.

The water from the heavy rain creeping in through those openings 24 hours later, contractors have came in, the owners have dried up the place and this party room is open for business.

“We shut down the place, we gave all the customers refunds and tell them to please come back and we have a professional clean-up crew that came here and sucked up all the water,” said Wang.