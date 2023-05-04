HONOLULU (KHON2) — At least a dozen new bus routes will take effect once the rail starts operating in July, the first portion of the rail will be going from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

The City’s Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said they are adding bus routes to help connect more neighborhoods onto the rail line.

“At most of the rail stations you will find a concentration of bus services that are designed to meet rail there and distribute people to and from the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the rail station.”

The rail stations on Pearl Highlands and Pearlridge will be seeing new bus routes servicing neighborhoods mauka of the H1.

Nouchi said, “There will be the 531 to western Pearl City, 532 to eastern Pearl City, the 535 down to Pearl City peninsula and they can make all these connections.”

Riders will be able to enter the rail stations and transfer from bus to rail using the holo card.

More information on the upcoming bus route changes could be found, here.