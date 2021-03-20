New bookstore ‘BookOff’ opens in Kaka‘ako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new bookstore named “BookOff” held its grand opening in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday, March 20, and sells used books, CDs, music, electronics and collectible figurines.

The new BookOff store is located at 716 Cooke St. between Kapiolani Boulevard and Queen Street.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The public can sell items from their collections or buy items that others have sold. The BookOff store in the Kaheka Don Quijote closed in January, 2021, due to its lease expiring.

The manager of BookOff Kaka‘ako said, they were fortunate to find a new location with more space.

“We are so fortunate to find a new location and even expand square footage and merchandise also. So we are fortunate we, we really appreciate the customers’ support.” Yuka Kihara, BookOff Kaka‘ako manager

File – Customers browse bookshelves in BookOff Kaka’ako, Hawaii, March 20, 2021.

File – Storefront of BookOff Kaka’ako, Hawaii, March 20, 2021.

Kihara said, customers were lined up outside before Saturday’s grand opening.

BookOff also has a location on Oahu in Pearlridge Center.

Click here to visit BookOff’s main website.