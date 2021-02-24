New book, music store to open near Ward Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) is opening the new Village Books & Music store starting Saturday, Feb. 27, where thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, games, works of art and more will be for sale.

The store will be located at 1142 Auahi St. by the former location of Pier 1 Imports.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The store will remain open daily through summer, 2021, and is sponsored by Ward Village and the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.

Inventory will be rotated periodically and restocked daily. FLH encourages the public to check back often for new items.