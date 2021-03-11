New Bishop Museum exhibit challenges scientific racism in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museum presents an original exhibition “(Re)Generations: Challenging Scientific Racism in Hawaii,” from Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The exhibition is based on the Sullivan Collection — photographs and plaster busts of Native Hawaiians collected during the 1920s.

The images and busts were originally created to measure the physical features of Native Hawaiian people in an anthropological study of race associated with the eugenics movement.

In addition to serving as an exposition and rebuttal of the false and harmful claims of race science, the exhibition will show how, despite their problematic and racist origins, these photographs and busts are “regenerated” today through Kanaka Maoli (Native Hawaiian) descendant communities doing genealogical research, revisiting these photographs and adding their own connections, histories and memories.

“We know there is no scientific concept of race, and so these things have been disproven since,” says Kapalikuokalani Maile, Education Programs manager at Bishop Museum.

“But, when we think of these documents, these photographs, these are connections to ohana from the past and so this exhibit is not only about challenging this idea of race as a scientific concept, but connecting…or the stories of ohana that have connected to this collection to learn more about where they come from, who their kupuna are, and how we can challenge some of those ideas about science and culture and genetics all together in a place like Hawaii.”

Louis R. Sullivan was a physical anthropologist employed by the American Museum of Natural History with a joint appointment at Bishop Museum from 1920 through 1925. One of Sullivan’s goals was to use these images and busts to identify the physical features of a supposedly “pure Hawaiian race.”

Research like Sullivan’s attempted to create a scientific foundation for race and racial hierarchy. Though this research ultimately failed, it contributed to a lasting legacy of inequality with repercussions that are still felt today.

“What has brought this to the forefront is connection to ohana, connection to community, and many of the issues that were seeing being faced in other parts of the world are still relevant to the experience of Native Hawaiians and other communities of color today. And so why not a time like now?” says Maile.

“What better time to be talking about these things? But again, to privilege and perspective of those who were studied over those who were doing the studying,” Maile said.

The (Re)Generations exhibition acknowledges that Bishop Museum, like other historic institutions, has participated in activities such as Sullivan’s research that would now be considered racist and unacceptable. As such, the exhibition also hopes to be a reflective exploration of Bishop Museum’s scientific, educational, and moral responsibilities in the present and moving forward.

