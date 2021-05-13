New bill offers easier guide to education benefits for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new bill aiming to improve veterans’ access to information about higher education is making its way to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

If passed, the legislation would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to restore benefits that veterans use at certain schools.

“The G.I. Bill benefit has helped open the doors to higher education for many veterans who otherwise would not be able to access it. But bad actors in the education community have taken advantage of those who have served, robbing them of the full value of their education benefits,” said Senator Brian Schatz, who helped introduce the bill. “Our bill will ensure that veterans who have been deceived are able to recoup their benefits. It will also help veterans learn more about different schools and their benefits so that they have the information they need to find the right program.”

The bill would also require the VA to provide veterans up-to-date student outcome and financial information for all eligible institutions through its G.I. Bill Comparison Tool.