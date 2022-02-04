New bill gives taro farmers a tax break and supports food security

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The HB 2466 bill that would give taro farmers a tax break and could help move Hawaii one step closer to self-sustainability is moving forward.

Taro, or Kalo, is deeply rooted in the Hawaiian culture.

Lawmakers are hoping to encourage more production of the plant by offering a tax exemption for the first $100,000 of income from its sale or products made from it, like poi or kulolo, as long as the land used to cultivate it doesn’t exceed 30,000 acres during the year.

Liko Hoe, manager at Waiahole Poi Factory, said he supports the bill.

“It’s hopeful to see people wanting to reincorporate critical crops that were not grown just because,” Hoe said. “They were grown here because they fit, they’re sustainable and they’re workable.”

Rep. Stacelynn Eli (D) said she introduced the bill to help foster food sustainability and security.

“The main goal was to try and kokua (help) and invest in our farmers,” Eli explained. “It was my hope that this legislation would help our farmers and help Hawaii, long term, in our goal is to be economically sustainable and food sustainable.”

Taro is not a cash crop. Penny Levin a taro farmer at Maka’aka Lo’i, said that many farmers gross between $30,000 to $40,000 a year. And it takes nine months to a year to harvest.

Levin hopes this bill will keep prices down.

“Poi is really expensive for folks,” Levin explained. “We’re hoping that will help keep the price of poi from getting even higher. And make it viable for people to continue to eat it as well.”

Levin said they face myriad challenges, from flooding to water issues and high land leases. But she added that taro production is vital to Hawaii.

“It’s a core part of our culture. It’s the most sacred foods you can eat. It’s a superfood and we need more of it. The only way we’re going to do that is to support our farmers to stay on the land.”

“There are challenges to it,” Hoe said. “But it’s really an ideal food for where we are and who we are.”

The bill passed with amendments Friday, Feb. 4. The Committee for Economic Development will be discussing it next.