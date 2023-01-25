HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some folks, balancing their work and home schedule and trying to make an appointment and come down and wait in line at the DMV could be the bane of their existence.

But talking to some people who did just that today, you could see the relief on their faces when we asked them about this whole process being online.

“Took awhile the process took about a month in a half to get an actual appointment and then check in 3:30-4:30 every day to see if I could get an earlier one,” said Shavar Wilson, DMV customer.

If this new bill passes, you could do it with just a click of a mouse.

Another DMV customer, Alex Kickham said, “I think that would be a lot easier, that would be the easiest way to do it and this way has been pretty difficult doing the waiting in line having to schedule ahead of time getting all the proper paperwork.”

Senator Chris Lee, one of the bills introduced said this is a no-brainer.

Senator Lee said, “One of the most common reasons people go to the DMV is to renew their driver’s license and if anyone’s ever done it, it’s a huge pain. So we really want to make it easier for people to get their licenses renewed online which we think will cut down on the lines at DMV’s.”

But there are still hurdles renewers would have to clear like technology and security.

“It’s clear that we’re going to have to retool systems and programs in place to provide for online access, redo websites things like that but this is something that isn’t brand new, people have been familiar with using the internet for decades now and other states have already gone down this road,” said Lee.

One important part of driver’s license renewals, passing an eye exam.

The bill said you can see a licensed medical professional within three months of expiration for clearance.

Lee continued, “Other places that have done this require to ensure safety folks that would normally get an eye test at the DMV can go get a physical and have a doctor do it in the comfort of their own time.”

He added that with massive employee shortages, this will help lessen the load on DMV staff.

The bill passed its first reading Monday.