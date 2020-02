HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland is expanding beyond groceries.

It’s opening a new cocktail bar inside the Ala Moana location in March. It’ll be called “Eleven,” because the Ala Moana location is the company’s eleventh store.

There will be space for 40 customers, along with food.

“Eleven” will be Foodland Farms Ala Moana’s second bar.