HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen of Nori is an original ballet directed by Boston-based choreographer Holly Stone that is coming to Hawaii in September.

Local dance teacher and director of Kailua Dance Academy, Carolyn Feher, is helping to bring the show to the islands.

“The show uses dance and theatre to explore themes such as power, magic, parenthood, and technology, as well as, the importance of representation onstage in both characters and casting,” Feher said. “For example, this show features an older female lead with the gravitas of something like Hamlet or King Lear, which is something we hardly get to see in theaters, particularly in a ballet.”

The ballet was put together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rehearsals were almost entirely on Zoom, which had its logistical challenges.

“It was a little bit like making puzzle pieces individually, and then assembling them without ever really having seen the big picture before,” Feher said. “I also think it really opened the doors in terms of creating a show with a diverse cast. I think at one point our Zoom cast consisted of dancers from five different states, rehearsing in small groups of three and four dancers at a time.”

The Queen of Nori will be showing in Hawaii on Sept. 16, 17 and 18.

Carolyn Feher is looking to cast local dancers for the Hawaii performance.

Auditions will be held at Kailua Dance Academy on Sat. April 2. To sign up for auditions, click here.

“We’re looking for professional dancers of any age or gender, as well as pre-professional dancers,” Feher said. “For Hawaii’s younger dancers, we are looking for high school students to be cast in apprentice roles and students aged 11 to 13 to be cast in junior apprentice roles.”

For more audition and show details, click here.