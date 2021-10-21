New art exhibit showcasing issues of urgency in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In September, a new exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) opened up titled ‘Artists of Hawai’i Now,’ and it is an exhibit exploring some of the most urgent issues of Hawaii’s time and place.

KHON2 explored inside to check out more and was joined by one of the exhibit’s co-curators, Marlene Siu.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

It is fascinating when a project like this new exhibit comes about; it is not just for display but there is also a purpose that is really driving it, as well. KHON2 asked Siu to share what this exhibit is about and what guests can expect to see.

“HoMA’s major fall exhibition features 13 site-specific, world-class artwork by 18 Hawai’i-based artists,” explained Siu. “You’ll find a wide spectrum of mediums in this exhibition. Anywhere from new technology to more traditional practices, like textile and ceramics. And you’ll also find that all the work here speak to explore issues of our time and place.”

The exhibit is a great thing to have and to touch upon in each of these pieces. KHON2 then asked Siu: What is an example, and how is this piece contributing to that urgency?

She said a great example would be a piece by Jennifer Goya:

“It’s a piece that asks audiences to physically engage with the piece by stepping on these floor sensors. And as you step on the floor sensor, you’ll see that the display on the monitors start to change. And so, you’ll get a different experience from each sensor, and what this piece is really bringing awareness to is Rapid ‘Ohi’a Death and the cultural and environmental significance of ‘Ohi’a Lehua to Hawai’i and really asking visitors to really think about their personal engagement in conservation,” Siu explained.

Each piece has a ‘call to action’ for guests. KHON2 also asked Siu: As a whole — as a museum — what is then the larger ‘call to action’ for guests as they leave this exhibit?

“The larger ‘call to action’ would be first for visitors to come and experience these works as a starting point — to really begin to engage with these various issues that are impacting Hawai’i and our global community, and then seeing that these issues are not separate, they are all connected somehow. Marlene Siu, one of the exhibit’s co-curators

“So, this exhibition would be a starting point for them to then try to find out more information on how they could get involved with various partners who have worked with artists as part of this exhibition,” Siu said.

‘Artists of Hawai’i Now’ opened up Sept. 16 and will continue this year until Jan. 16, 2022.

Starting next week, though, the museum will be offering a suite of public programs that only expand these issues being spoken within this exhibit — from artist talks to workshops to community forums.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

For all the information, click here.