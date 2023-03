Aloha Stadium is seen from the parking lot on Feb. 22, 2023. The stadium will be demolished to make way for the new stadium and entertainment district.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another delay in the quest to build a new Aloha Stadium, Governor Josh Green laid out his plan to KHON2 today, March 6. Under the new timeline, it could open in 2027 he said. The previous plans were just too expensive.