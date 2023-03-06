HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another delay in the quest to build a new Aloha Stadium. Governor Josh Green laid out his plan to KHON2 today and said under this new timeline it could open in 2027.

The state has allocated $350 million dollars to the New Aloha Stadium while requests for proposals were scheduled to go out with approval from the governor.

He’s now taking the stadium’s exterior project in a new direction. The new target date for completion is 2027.

“We did inherit a kind of tricky situation where we had no choice but to do this new RFP which I’m having our guys already tee up we’ll put the final numbers in that the house and senate give us so we can be ready to go,” Governor Green said.

The previous request for proposals to developers for NASED was in the works since 2018 and took up $16 million through things like research and community outreach.

NASED officials tell KHON2 the new RFP is starting from scratch.

According to Governor Green, the NASED project is too expensive.

“We vetted it, one of the plans was too expensive, it would’ve put another 450 million dollar burden on the people of Hawaii and I really have to keep the costs down, I don’t want to have a situation where we get cost overruns like we did with the rail,” Governor Green added.

NASED officials said that under the existing RFP, the $400 plus million in debt and maintenance would not be paid for by taxpayers. It would be funded by the entertainment district and different events like concerts and professional sports that use the stadium.

They said the extra cost would break even in eight years with profits projected to go back to the state after that.

Governor green is now looking at different ways to create revenue and use space on the 70-acre property for housing.

“We’ll do a parallel track for housing on the rest of the property. Also naming rights would go toward the stadium and what we’ll do is we’ll have the person that does the design-build also manage it so it’s kind of a private partnership like the senate had asked for,” Governor Green said.

These plans are all dependent on approval from the Stadium Authority which told KHON2:

“The Stadium Authority’s priority to build a multi-use facility that operates safely, efficiently, and effectively remains the common goal. We look forward to discussing the Governor’s plan in greater detail in the upcoming weeks.”