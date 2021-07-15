New Aloha Freedom Festival coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those looking for some weekend fun need to look no further; Head over to to the Aloha Freedom Festival for a three-weekend event that has everyone’s festival favorites.

Scott Fernandez with EK Fernandez Shows said they could not put on festivals, shows or large events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last festival they put on was in early 2020, but that is all changing on Friday, July 16.

Fernandez said he came up with this new Aloha Freedom Festival since they could not put on the annual State Fair.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and it is $5 to get in. Guests will be asked to fill out a health form prior to entry.

“We are doing a health safety check,” said Fernandez. “So, if you look on our website you will see a download and you download it on your phone and fill out the health questionnaire it’s green, we check it at the door you come on through.”

Visitors will also be able to fill out a paper form at the event instead of going online.

The Aloha Freedom Festival will be held for three weeks, starting July 16-18, then July 22-25 and the last weekend this festival will be open is July 29-Aug. 1.

Fernandez said masks will not be enforced since the event is outdoors and they will be limiting capacity at 5,600.