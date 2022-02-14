New alert system provides details about how AEDs are used at airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has new alerts that will go off whenever an AED machine door is opened, and when the AED is removed.

The alert will notify key people so they know the machines are in use.

This information tracks how many times AEDs are used, and it will also help identify where in the airport more AEDs are needed.

“In a cardiac arrest, every second counts,” said Pamela Foster, AED Institute president and owner. “That cardiac arrest needs to be recognized. 911 needs to be called. Someone needs to respond, start compressions immediately and the faster that AED is attached the more chance of survival.”

The installation of the program is set to be complete by the end of the month.

Then they’ll move on to the neighbor island airports when funds become available.

The Department of Transportation reported since 2006, there have been more than 80 cardiac arrests at Hawaii airports. AEDs have been used in more than 80% of those cardiac arrests.

For more information, call AED Institute at 808-440-8988 or visit their website.