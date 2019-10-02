New Ala Wai flood project plans will be discussed in upcoming neighborhood board meetings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is developing the Ala Wai Flood Management Project. The goal with this plan is to protect many areas in town in the event of a catastrophic flood that overwhelms the Ala Wai canal. For it to work, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needs to add additional structures mauka of the canal.

The Army Corps of Engineers already announced that it will modify plans from it’s original scheme. Upper Makiki and Palolo Valley features where private property was impacted will be removed.

However other areas may be impacted instead like Manoa, Moilili and McCully.

“What I’m suggesting is that we create a system in the Manoa valley using bypass, diversion channels, small ponding areas, natural green features, a series of those that work together to slow down the water,” said Jeff Herzog, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and program project manager of the project.

Many residents say they understand the purpose of the project, but are concerned about how it will affect their property and neighborhoods.

Many say they’re hoping officials will listen to their input before any permanent decisions are made.

“The change that I’d like to see is some of what they brought up today, which would be just alternative ways of catching the water,” said Pete Arnold a Palolo Resident. “…where to put the water when it comes down, making it safe for people and people’s properties.”

Arnold said he thinks there should be more time for the community to consider the project.

“What we want is just kind of to slow everything down so it can be assessed a little better,” said Arnold. “It’s a huge project, and it’s going to affect this whole side of the island for years and years and years. So lets just do it right.”

Herzog said they will present their new plans at the upcoming Manoa and McCully and Moilili neighborhood board meetings. The next neighborhood board meeting that will discuss the project is the Manoa neighborhood board meeting held on Oct. 2 at Noelani Elementary School at 7 p.m. They will also be attending the Nov. 6 Manoa neighborhood board meeting and McCully-Moilili Nov. 7 neighborhood board meeting to hear from residents.