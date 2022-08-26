HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vendors, keiki activities and a pre-game show are all things new for the 2022 UH football season.

The first football game for the 2022 season is sold out with 9,300 fans expected to cheer on the bows.

It will also be a nationally televised game. “You’re gonna feel the mana, and we’re really asking everyone to wear their green, you know, we want a green out on game day and it’s all about helping us usher in this new era of braddahood football,” said UH spokesperson Moanikeala Nabarro.

“Green face paint, yeah just like green shirt, green pants… everything!” UH sophomores

Before the game kicks off, there will be activities for the keiki held at the Les Murakami Stadium as well as a pre-game show at the Stan Sheriff with The Green performing.

UH said, tailgating is not allowed, but activities and more than 20 food vendors will set up for fans to enjoy.

Officials are expecting heavy traffic in the area. “We are anticipating slowdowns and traffic delays. HPD will be on scene you know helping to direct traffic. We just want everyone to prepare for that, be patient, we mahalo everyone for their understanding,” said Nabarro.

Parking passes are required to park in the lower campus lots, and those can be purchased online before the event.

Students said they’re excited to root on the team with their friends and see a full crowd for the first time in a while.

“GO BOWS!” UH freshmen

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.Click here for more information about gameday.