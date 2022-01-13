New $70 million UH Mānoa facility to be a hub for students aspiring to become entrepreneurs

The Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) will be a $70 million housing facility, as well as a hub for UH programs in research, innovation and entrepreneurship for students at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students at the University of Hawai’i (UH) at Mānoa with aspirations of becoming entrepreneurs will soon have a center they can live, work and learn in to further their education.

The Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) will be a $70 million housing facility, as well as a hub for UH programs in research, innovation and entrepreneurship. These programs will help and teach students on diversifying the state’s economy.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, UH broke ground where the new facility will be located, which is at the former Atherton YMCA across from University Avenue in Mānoa — specifically, the corner of University Avenue and Metcalf Street.

According to UH officials, the facility will be 7,263 square feet and house 374 beds for undergraduate and graduate students. Other features include spaces for multi-purpose co-working, meetings, labs and classrooms.

RISE is scheduled to be completed in 2023.