HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you heard; 7-Eleven Hawaii is now selling a new item in their stores. Their new shrimp alfredo ube pasta can now be purchased at all 65 locations statewide.

Their ube pasta is made from scratch using specialty flour and ube flavoring which gives it its bright purple color.

The pasta is made in Kapolei and is exclusively sold throughout the 7-Eleven’s in Hawaii. All ingredients are carefully picked to ensure optimal texture, elasticity and quality.

Courtesy: 7-Eleven Hawaii

The new dish can be found in the cold cases with other 7-Eleven entrees or warmed in their grab-and-go sections.

Annika Streng, marketing manager for 7-Eleven Hawaii, said they have successfully been selling fresh ramen made from scratch for more than 1 year and wanted to branch out.

“We wanted to expand and elevate our selection of pasta by using the same equipment,” said Streng. “Fresh pasta texture is more delicate than dry pasta, so we decided to use a slightly wider flat noodle that pairs well and holds on to the rich cream sauce.”

She said this dish is perfect for both kids and adults and those interested should head to their closest 7-Eleven and give it a try.