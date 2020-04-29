Live Now
Netflix releases Michelle Obama documentary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A documentary on Michelle Obama is headed to Netflix.

The former first lady announced the anticipated May 6 release on Twitter.

The documentary is based on experiences she had after writing her memoir Becoming.

The book was released in the fall of 2018, and went on to sell more than 10 million copies.

Obama says the film will share the stories of the people she met after releasing her book.

