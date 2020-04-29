HONOLULU (KHON2) — A documentary on Michelle Obama is headed to Netflix.
The former first lady announced the anticipated May 6 release on Twitter.
The documentary is based on experiences she had after writing her memoir Becoming.
The book was released in the fall of 2018, and went on to sell more than 10 million copies.
Obama says the film will share the stories of the people she met after releasing her book.
- Netflix releases Michelle Obama documentary
- Aloha 2 Kupuna: Meet Bobby Kekoanui
- Hawaii Diaper Bank says COVID-19 pandemic has caused “diaper hoarding,” reports increased need for diapers and wipes donations
- Oahu woman on ventilator beats COVID-19, reunites with dog
- Class of 2020 prepare for virtual graduation ceremonies