Nene bird dead after hit-and-run

HAWAII (KHON2) — Officials at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are urging everyone to watch out for nene.

Officials said that a nene was hit by a vehicle on Chain of Craters Road and that the driver took off.

That nene died.

Since then, the nene’s mate has been hanging around the area, searching for him.

(Courtesy of JWei)

“Nene do tend to pair up and mate for life, and they will remain in an area where they were last with their mate,” said Jessica Ferracane of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. “We see nene on the road in the park almost on a daily basis. We have to keep in mind that Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is their natural habitat. And our roads run through the middle of their habitat, so people really need to be careful and watch out for nene on the road.”