Neiman Marcus supporting Kapiolani Medical Center for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Neiman Marcus Honolulu announced it will be donating 10% of in-store purchases made between Thursday, May 6, and Saturday, May 8, to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children as part of its giveback event for Mother’s Day.

The donations will support Kapiolani’s programs and services that are offered year-round.

Neiman Marcus Honolulu general manager Erin Isa chose Kapiolani Medical Center for the giveback event in honor of Mother’s Day.

“The coronavirus pandemic posed unique challenges on many of us this past year. We saw with our employees and clients that mothers had to work especially hard to help with their children’s care and education while schools were closed. This was our way of celebrating mothers and to give back to Kapiolani Medical Center who provides care for so many of the women and children in our state.” Erin Isa, Neiman Marcus general manager

Customers must mention Kapiolani Medical Center while making their purchase — up to $10,000 — at Neiman Marcus Honolulu for 10% of the sale to be donated.

According to Neiman Marcus, 100% of the money raised for Kapiolani Medical Center will stay in the islands to help provide medical care for keiki, regardless of their ability to pay.