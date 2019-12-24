WATCH: Neil Abercrombie calls on Tulsi Gabbard to step down from Congress

Former Hawaii governor and congressman Neil Abercrombie spoke to the press earlier today to call on Representative Tulsi Gabbard to resign her congressional seat.

Hawaii’s resign-to-run law prevents Gabbard from running for president and congress at the same time, but she has until June 2020 to formally choose one over the other.

“As a former member of congress,” Abercrombie said, “I’ve been through the same challenge myself — can you do the job for the people of Hawaii and conduct a separate campaign, or an additional campaign? Obviously, some people can do it…so that’s not the issue. The issue is whether you’re able to do it. It is quite clear to me that Representative Gabbard is unable to do that, despite her best intentions.

“She’s missed virtually all of the votes so far, up to and including voting ‘present’ at the impeachment vote, [and] missing the vote on the financing of the United States government.

“It takes an effort. You have to be able to be physically present. Whatever her future holds in terms of the presidential campaign, in order for the people of Hawaii to be properly represented, she should resign her seat and let a special election take place. The sooner, the better.”

The rest of his statement can be seen in the video above.