Neighbors say Waipahu woman murdered in Las Vegas was always helping others

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) – A New Year’s Eve crime spree in Las Vegas leaves a Waipahu woman dead.

According to Vegas police, the woman identified as 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi was shot Friday afternoon in the parking garage of Fashion Show Mall.

Police said the suspect was trying to rob Yamaguchi.

She refused. She was shot in the back of the neck. She died at the hospital.

Hours later, an employee was shot at nearby Palace Station Hotel and Casino.

Two 20-year-olds were arrested in connection to the shootings.

KHON2 spoke to one of Yamaguchi’s neighbors on Monday who said she was always helping others.

“It was always on a blue bin trash day,” said Steve Gomes. “A Tuesday. Every other Tuesday she would wheel up the trash bin. To our neighbor’s house because they were teachers and would not be home. Every time she would park the trash bin there, I would be coming out because I’d hear the trash bin. I would say hi to her.”

Oahu Transit Services says Yamaguchi and her husband both worked for TheBus. She recently retired after 41 years.