Neighboring businesses could benefit from opening of Chick-Fil-A locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chick-fil-A will be opening in the Ala Moana food court in the location previously occupied by Sbarro, many have anticipated the national restaurant chain to come to Hawai for years.

Hawaii residents like Leila Ziegler said she tries to stop at a Chick-fil-A whenever she visits the mainland.

Ziegler said, “I love Chick-fil-A, I love their waffle fries they are so crispy.”

The four Chick-fil-A locations in Hawaii have been announced and so have the operators, but like many other restaurants, the search for employees could be a challenge.

“Right now, it’s very hard to get skilled workers, it’s very hard to get just extra workers,” Hawaii Restaurant Association Chairman Greg Maples said. “But there is something special about a new restaurant, there is something special about wanting to work in someplace like Chick-fil-A.”

One of the four restaurant locations will be inside the Makai food court inside Ala Moana Center. Crystal Thomas who visited from Los Angeles said the friendly service from Chick-Fil-A workers could help improve the mall food court experience.

“The service is always top of mind, so you know, something as simple as people saying my pleasure when they hand you something,” Thomas said. “When you think of an experience like that and pairing it with the food court that may not have the association of good service, maybe they’ll elevate how folks provide service in atmospheres like that.”

For existing businesses in the food court, the pandemic has been a time for growth and adjustment to the challenges. Hayato Ohtake, the manager of Ramen Bario, said they have remained open throughout it, thanks to the support from kama’aina.

Ohtake said, “It was very hard, but the local people have supported us and are very thankful.”

Ohtake said they welcome future tenants like Chick-fil-A, he said it is bound to attract more people to the food court, which they could benefit from.

“I think when you have a Canes and a Chick-fil-A and some other folks that come, it causes the Ala Moana food court to be more of a destination point than in the past,” Maples said. “And so I think it’s going to make the pie bigger that’s being split by all of the vendors, I think it’s going to attract more people.”

The Chick-fil-A inside Ala Moana Center is scheduled to open towards the end of the year.