Neighborhood Board election results posted online for 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The results of the Neighborhood Board elections have been posted online at the Neighborhood Commission Office website.

There were 402 seats filled. There were 495 candidates for those seats.

Voting was done mostly online with 26,133 votes cast digitally and 346 votes from a paper ballot.

The Neighborhood Board System started in 1973 by the City and County of Honolulu. There are 33 boards on Oahu.

Elections are every two years.

To see the 2021 Neighborhood Board election results log onto www.honolulu.gov/nco

For more information on the neighborhood board visit http://www.honolulu.gov/nco/boards.html.