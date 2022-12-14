HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who are interested in running for a seat on their Neighborhood Board can soon register for the 2023 Election, the Neighborhood Commission Office announced today.

According to the City, the Neighborhood Board serves as a conduit between the community and the local government, voicing the community’s needs.

The office term runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.

Important dates to consider are:

· Friday, February 17, 2023 – Candidate Filing Deadline

· Friday, April 28, 2023 – Voting Begins

· Friday, May 19, 2023 – Voting Ends

You can begin to register on Friday. Dec. 16. Get your application here and submit it online.

Those wanting a paper ballot or more information on the election should contact the Neighborhood Commission Office or call (808) 768-3710.