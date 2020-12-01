Neighborhood board candidates wanted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want to serve our community, the City and County of Honolulu are accepting candidates for neighborhood board now until Feb. 19, 2021.

Oahu residents at least 18 years old by Feb. 19 may register to vote or be a neighborhood board candidate for 2021-2023. Military personnel, military family members, and legal resident aliens are also eligible.

Candidates can register at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe or call 768-3710 to request a registration form. Registration forms can also be found on the Neighborhood Commission Office website at www.honolulu.gov/nco.

The elections will be held online in April. If you are unable to vote online, you can request a paper ballot by calling the Ballot Request Hotline at 768-3705 no later than Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 4:30 p.m. with your full name, birthdate, and residential address. Returned ballots must be postmarked by Friday, May 21, 2021 and received by the NCO no later than Friday, May 28, 2021.

For more information call 768-3710 or visit www.honolulu.gov/nco.