Neighbor Island News: school plumbing issues on Lanai, bus service suspended on Kauai, Maui hero rewarded

Ongoing plumbing issues at Lanai High and Elementary schools prompted the early release of students today. Students were let out at 11 am with supervised care until 1:15. The school’s principal says recent heavy rains caused drains in their kitchen to back up, so plumbers had to come out to make repairs. The school now has to deep clean the kitchen before the health department gives them the OK to serve food again. In the meantime, the school has been working with outside vendors to provide food for the students, but supplies are depleted, and that’s why school was let out early today.

Elton Kinoshita, Lanai High and Elementary principal: “This is a small island, so there’s not a lot of vendors that can meet our needs in terms of quantity. We’re looking at 400+ lunches, 200-250 breakfasts each day.”

Principal Kinoshita says tomorrow going forward should be ok.

On Kauai, bus service on Rice street will be unavailable from February 24th to 28th due to nightly road work in the area. Other stops will be scheduled as normal.

On Maui, police chief Tivoli Faaumu awarded the department’s civilian Medal of Valor to Triston Kahookele-Santos yesterday. He’s a stand-up paddle board instructor, and earlier this month while taking out five visitors, a shark began attacking one of the boards. Triston calmly gave the group instructions on how to stay safe, and then he distracted the shark so the group could make it back to shore.