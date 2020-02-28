Neighbor Island News: monk seal relocated to Hawaii Island, Maui police assists needy, continued road work on Kauai

In today’s neighbor island news, a Hawaiian monk seal sickened with toxoplasmosis was relocated to Hawaii Island for further treatment. “Pohaku” was rescued last month near Koʻolina, and diagnosed with the disease which is spread through cat droppings. She was sent last week the Marine Mammal Center in Kona for long-term care and rehabilitation. A recent population assessment showed Hawaiian monk seals have increased in numbers by 3% annually for the past three years. Wildlife experts are urging pet owners to keep their cats indoors to prevent the further spread of toxoplasmosis. The disease has been known to kill monk seals.

On Maui, the police department’s core unit is helping those in need. Officials say a woman by the name of Ms. Martin had been staying at a church since November. Church personnel became concerned that she was in need of more assistance. Core sergeants worked with Martin, who was hesitant at first. They eventually convinced her to relocate to the mainland to live with her daughter. They also managed to relocate Martin’s dog.

On Kauai, roadwork will continue in Kekaha through March 3rd. Work includes repaving, striping, crack sealing and seal coating. No parking will be allowed after 7:30 am.