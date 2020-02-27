Neighbor Island News: illegal care home on Hawaii Island, missing Maui man found, and a Kauai essay contest

On Hawaii Island, the Health Department’s Office of Health Care Assurance issued a notice of violation to Emily Lee, the owner and operator of the illegal care home located in Ocean View. The office made an unannounced visit based on complaints. Lee has been ordered to cease operations. She must also pay an $86,000 fine, and transfer care of residents. Lee has 20 days to contest the notice.

On Maui, after being missing for about a week, Lup Yen Peter Young has been found. Police say Young contacted police last night and appeared to be in good health. The 44-year-old was last seen February 17th, when he was dropped off at the Kahului airport. He was supposed to return home on the 19th and was reported missing on the 21st.

On Kauai, the committee on the status of women is seeking entries for the 2020 Women’s History Essay Contest from high school students. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted all American women the right to vote. Essays are due by 4:30 pm on March 23rd.