Neighbor Island News: Hilo ID thief, Milolii Road gate closed, and a metals recycling event on Maui

In today’s Neighbor Island News, Hawaii Island police need your help finding an ID theft suspect. They say this man used the victim’s credit card at businesses in the Hilo area on December 30th and 31st. If you recognize who he is, call the police.

On Kauai, the Miloli’i road gate and the Nu’alolo trail in Kokee State Park are closed. This is at the request of the Kauai police department and DLNR’s division of conservation and resources enforcement, and is necessary for a law enforcement operation. The areas are expected to reopen Thursday morning.

On Maui, the county’s department of environmental management will conduct a metals and electronics recycling event from March 5th to 7th at the Hana landfill. Large appliances, tires, batteries, propane tanks and scrap metals will be accepted. The event runs from 8 am to 2:30 pm on each day.