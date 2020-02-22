Neighbor Island News: brush fire on Maui, hit-and-run on Hawaii Island, and the Thurston lava tube reopens

In today’s neighbor island news, Hawaii Island police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Keaau. Police say a green Saturn sedan was traveling south on highway 130 when it turned left onto Kaloli drive and hit a motorcycle that was traveling north on the shoulder of the highway. The driver of the sedan left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

On Maui, fire crews are working on putting out a brush fire in the Olowalu area. Flames broke out shortly before 3 am in the area of Luawai Street. So far, about 25 acres have burned and the fire is considered 75% contained.

Also on Hawaii Island, the Thurston lava tube is back open. The popular tourist attraction has been closed since May 4, 2018 following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake and four months of destructive eruptive and seismic activity at Kilauea that caused its summit crater to collapse. Since then, two crack monitors were installed, and a low-hanging rock is visibly marked to prevent people from hitting their heads. Drainage was also improved and the electrical line to the bathroom was replaced. The lava tube will be open 24 hours a day, and will be lit from 8 am to 8 pm.