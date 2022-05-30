HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you have feral chickens in your neighborhood that are a nuisance? The City and County of Honolulu is getting the word out on steps to take to help the problem.

According to the Department of Customer Services, feral chickens create nuisances by foraging in residential areas, crowing at inconvenient hours, posing health concerns with their waste and agitating household pets.

More roaming chickens mean more nuisances. However, Oahu residents can help manage the growing problem by not feeding feral chickens and reducing the feral chicken population in their community.

According to officials the responsibility for responding to feral chickens varies with the location of the animals and the property ownership.

For those living in the City and County of Honolulu you can contact the Department of Customer Services to report issues on property such as parks, building areas and other local government property.

Those wanting to make a report can email complaints@honolulu.gov or call (808) 768-4381.

If wanting to make a report on someone else’s private property you can call HPD’s non-emergency line or contact a wildlife removal service. Make sure that service has the proper equipment and expertise to address the issue.

Private property owners are responsible for nuisances or violations created by keeping feral chickens or poultry on their properties.

For any nuisance-based health violations, like filth caused by feeding feral birds, foul or noxious odors, sources of filth that are dangerous or may cause sickness or disease, contact the state Department of Health (DOH) at (808) 586-4708.

DOH said they will conduct an inspection to determine feasible options and will recommend solutions and work closely with HPD.

For more information on making a feral chicken report head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website.