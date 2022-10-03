HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will reopen for 8,000 new applications on Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. The program aims to help eligible renters on Oahu with short-term financial help.

Click here to apply. New applicants will be prioritized and should only apply one time. Duplications will slow down processing.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Renters who received less than 18 months of support from this program may request additional funds directly from Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi at rurp.recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org.

The City said as part of its housing strategy, CCH and CNHA will give housing stability services to eligible applicants in the Rental and Utility Relief Program. Services include eviction diversion, referrals to job placement and other programs.

Renters may call (808) 768-CITY (2489) with questions from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This program has helped nearly 15,000 families on Oahu since it started in April 2021.